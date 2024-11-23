 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Scholarships: November 23, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - November 23, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Education Plus Team

Vidyadhan All India Degree Programme

An opportunity offered by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who have completed their Class 12 in 2024 and secured at least 70% or a 7+ CGPA. Annual family income should be less than ₹300,000.

Rewards: Between ₹40,000 and ₹55,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: November 25

www.b4s.in/edge/AIVP1

Free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED Scheme

An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to students from De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes who wish to pursue coaching for competitive exams after Class 12; Annual family income must be ₹250,000 or less

Rewards: Up to ₹120,000 plus benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/FCDNT1

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship

A CSR initiative by DXC Technology

Eligibility: Women and transgender students pursuing graduation in STEM-related fields who have minimum 60% in the previous semester. Female athletes between 13 and 25 years who have represented the state or country at the state, national, international level in the last 2-3 years. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹400,000 for students and less than or equal to ₹500,000 for sportspersons.

Rewards: ₹50,000 (students); ₹125,000 (sportspersons)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/DXCS4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Published - November 23, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Related Topics

higher education / university / universities and colleges / students / careers / The Hindu Education Plus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.