ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships - November 2, 2024

Published - November 02, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Education Plus Team

Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses

ADVERTISEMENT

An initiative from the non-profit Foundation for Excellence (FFE).

Eligibility: Open to students in the first year of a B.E. or B.Tech., five-year Integrated M.Tech, MBBS, or five-year Law programme during the 2023-2024 academic year who scored at least 70% in Class 12 boards and secured admission via a merit-based entrance exam or state counselling. Annual family income should not be more than ₹3,00,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/FFES1

Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

An Amazon initiative to help gifted and financially disadvantaged students

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Open to female students who are Indian nationals and are in the first-year of a B.E. or B.Tech. in Computer Science or a closely related field. Admission should have been through a state or national entrance exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹3,00,000.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum and other benefits

Deadline: December 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/AFES2

Western Digital Scholarship Programme

A CSR initiative by Western Digital

Eligibility: PwD and transgender students across India pursuing UG, PG and PhD programmes in STEM-related fields and have minimum 50% in Class 12 or previous semester or preceding class. Open to students across India.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Deadline: November 27

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/WDSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US