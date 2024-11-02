Scholarships - November 2, 2024

Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses
An initiative from the non-profit Foundation for Excellence (FFE).
Eligibility: Open to students in the first year of a B.E. or B.Tech., five-year Integrated M.Tech, MBBS, or five-year Law programme during the 2023-2024 academic year who scored at least 70% in Class 12 boards and secured admission via a merit-based entrance exam or state counselling. Annual family income should not be more than ₹3,00,000.
Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum
Deadline: December 31
Application: Online
Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship
An Amazon initiative to help gifted and financially disadvantaged students
Eligibility: Open to female students who are Indian nationals and are in the first-year of a B.E. or B.Tech. in Computer Science or a closely related field. Admission should have been through a state or national entrance exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹3,00,000.
Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum and other benefits
Deadline: December 31
Application: Online
Western Digital Scholarship Programme
A CSR initiative by Western Digital
Eligibility: PwD and transgender students across India pursuing UG, PG and PhD programmes in STEM-related fields and have minimum 50% in Class 12 or previous semester or preceding class. Open to students across India.
Rewards: Up to ₹75,000
Deadline: November 27
Application: Online
Published - November 02, 2024 09:30 pm IST