Scholarships - November 2, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - November 02, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Education Plus Team

Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses

An initiative from the non-profit Foundation for Excellence (FFE).

Eligibility: Open to students in the first year of a B.E. or B.Tech., five-year Integrated M.Tech, MBBS, or five-year Law programme during the 2023-2024 academic year who scored at least 70% in Class 12 boards and secured admission via a merit-based entrance exam or state counselling. Annual family income should not be more than ₹3,00,000.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/FFES1

Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

An Amazon initiative to help gifted and financially disadvantaged students

Eligibility: Open to female students who are Indian nationals and are in the first-year of a B.E. or B.Tech. in Computer Science or a closely related field. Admission should have been through a state or national entrance exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹3,00,000.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum and other benefits

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/AFES2

Western Digital Scholarship Programme

A CSR initiative by Western Digital

Eligibility: PwD and transgender students across India pursuing UG, PG and PhD programmes in STEM-related fields and have minimum 50% in Class 12 or previous semester or preceding class. Open to students across India.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Deadline: November 27

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/WDSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

