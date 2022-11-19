Scholarships: November 19, 2022

November 19, 2022 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

U-Go Scholarship Programme

U-Go aims to support young women to continue their education. 

Eligibility: Open to young women pursuing their first year of professional graduation courses such as Teaching, Nursing, Pharmacy, Medicine, Engineering, and so on, in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in their classes 10 and 12. Annual family income from all sources must be less than ₹5 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per year for up to four years

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/UGO1

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship

HDFC aims to provide financial assistance to high-performing students, from underprivileged backgrounds, to help them complete their education.

Eligibility: Indian students currently studying in class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional); students with disabilities studying in class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses; Candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution; Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (No minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities); Annual family income should be below ₹6 lakhs (below ₹8 lakhs for students with disabilities), from all sources. Special consideration will be given to girl students and those going through any kind of crisis (loss of a parent/s, terminal illness in family, etc.).

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/HTPF12

Saksham Scholarship Programme for Drivers’ Children

Mahindra Finance aims to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as taxi, jeep, car and delivery vans such as pick-up, magic, school van and so on) who hold a valid driving license.

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in class 1 to postgraduation level in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Applicants who are pursuing studies from class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more marks in the previous final examination. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹4 lakhs.

Rewards: From ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/SKSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

