Scholarships: November 18, 2023

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

A government scheme implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students. from economically weaker sections

Eligibility: Open to girls who have been admitted to the first year of full-time diploma or degree programmes in approved AICTE institutions. Annual family income must be less than ₹ 8lakhs per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/SSGC4

Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to help meritorious students from less-privileged backgrounds pursue their education.

Eligibility: Indian students currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses who have scored at least 70% in previous class/board exam. Students with a disability level of more than 40% should have scored at least 60%. Annual family income must be below ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹ 1lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: November 20

www.b4s.in/edge/HTPF20

NSP National Means-cum-merit Scholarship Scheme

An initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in Class 9 in a government, government-aided or local body school and have secured at least 55% or equivalent marks in Classes 9 and 10. Annual family income must be less than ₹3.5 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹12,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/NMSS8

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

