HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: November 18, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

November 19, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

A government scheme implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students. from economically weaker sections

Eligibility: Open to girls who have been admitted to the first year of full-time diploma or degree programmes in approved AICTE institutions. Annual family income must be less than ₹ 8lakhs per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/SSGC4 

Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to help meritorious students from less-privileged backgrounds pursue their education.

Eligibility: Indian students currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses who have scored at least 70% in previous class/board exam. Students with a disability level of more than 40% should have scored at least 60%. Annual family income must be below ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹ 1lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: November 20

www.b4s.in/edge/HTPF20 

NSP National Means-cum-merit Scholarship Scheme

An initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in Class 9 in a government, government-aided or local body school and have secured at least 55% or equivalent marks in Classes 9 and 10. Annual family income must be less than ₹3.5 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹12,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/NMSS8 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / careers / students / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.