Scholarships: November 16, 2024

Nikon Scholarship Programme
ADVERTISEMENT
An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited
Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses of minimum three-months duration. Annual family income should be less than ₹600,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rewards: Up to ₹100,000
Application: Online
Deadline: November 30
ADVERTISEMENT
Vahani Scholarship
An initiative from the Vahani Group.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens studying in Class 12 who have secured at least 85% in Classes 11 and 12 and have applied for a full-time UG degree at a recognised institution in India. Annual family income of less than ₹150,000 from all sources.
Rewards: Full tuition fees, stipend and other benefits
Application: Online
ADVERTISEMENT
Deadline: December 1
Dr Gita Piramal Graduate Scholarship
An opportunity offered by Somerville College, Oxford University, the U.K.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals currently residing in the country and have applied for a Master’s degree in Sustainability Science and Development.
Rewards: Course fees, living and travel expenses
Application: Online
Deadline: January 29, 2025
Courtesy: buddy4study.com