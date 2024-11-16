 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: November 16, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - November 16, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Education Plus Team

Nikon Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses of minimum three-months duration. Annual family income should be less than ₹600,000.

Rewards: Up to ₹100,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/NIKON12 

Vahani Scholarship

An initiative from the Vahani Group.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens studying in Class 12 who have secured at least 85% in Classes 11 and 12 and have applied for a full-time UG degree at a recognised institution in India. Annual family income of less than ₹150,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Full tuition fees, stipend and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: December 1

www.b4s.in/edge/VAHS1

Dr Gita Piramal Graduate Scholarship

An opportunity offered by Somerville College, Oxford University, the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals currently residing in the country and have applied for a Master’s degree in Sustainability Science and Development.

Rewards: Course fees, living and travel expenses

Application: Online

Deadline: January 29, 2025

www.b4s.in/edge/NIKON12 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Published - November 16, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / universities and colleges / university / careers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.