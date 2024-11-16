Scholarships: November 16, 2024

Nikon Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses of minimum three-months duration. Annual family income should be less than ₹600,000.

Rewards: Up to ₹100,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/NIKON12

Vahani Scholarship

An initiative from the Vahani Group.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens studying in Class 12 who have secured at least 85% in Classes 11 and 12 and have applied for a full-time UG degree at a recognised institution in India. Annual family income of less than ₹150,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Full tuition fees, stipend and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: December 1

www.b4s.in/edge/VAHS1

Dr Gita Piramal Graduate Scholarship

An opportunity offered by Somerville College, Oxford University, the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals currently residing in the country and have applied for a Master’s degree in Sustainability Science and Development.

Rewards: Course fees, living and travel expenses

Application: Online

Deadline: January 29, 2025

Courtesy: buddy4study.com