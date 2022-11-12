Scholarships: November 12, 2022

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to deserving and meritorious individuals who lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10, with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2022 board exams can apply to pursue higher secondary, three-year graduation, and four-year professional courses (Engineering/MBBS/BDS Dental) respectively. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per year for up to four years of studies depending on current level of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KISF6

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections to pursue professional graduation courses.

Eligibility: Meritorious girls who have secured admission to first-year graduation programmes in professional courses (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, and so on), from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited). Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board examinations. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1.5 lakh per year (Renewal will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/KKGS12

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to provide financial assistance to help high-performing students from underprivileged backgrounds continue and complete their education.

Eligibility: Indian students currently studying from Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional); Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses; Candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution; Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: No minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities); Annual family income should be below ₹6 lakhs (below ₹8 lakhs for students with disabilities) from all sources. Special consideration will be given to girls and students going through a crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in the family, and so on.).

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/HTPF12