Scholarships - May 7, 2022

May 07, 2022 10:38 IST

Information on financial aid for further education

ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme 2022

An initiative by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Eligibility: Open to candidates with an ICAI membership who are below 40 years of age on the date of application. The candidates must be full-time students at the University/College/Institution where they are pursuing Ph.D. programmes.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per month and a contingency grant of ₹50,000 per annum

Deadline: July 31

Application: Via email only

b4s.in/edge/CAS6

IIT Jammu Internship Programme (Accelerate Vigyan) 2022

An internship opportunity to work under the VRITIKA event, Solar Thermal Energy Conversion, sanctioned by Accelerate Vigyan, SERB.

Eligibility: Open to candidates having B.E./B.Tech. and/or M.E./M.Tech./M.S./M.S.(R) degree in Mechanical or Energy or equivalent streams with at least 7.0 CGPA on 10 point scale or 70% marks in aggregate from a recognised technical university/institute as a full-time programme.

Rewards: Variable

Deadline: May 10

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/IJA7

Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), the U.K.

An initiative for Indian students applying for undergraduate/graduate and research studies in and U.K.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 30 years of age on September 1 of the year of application. They must fulfil all specified academic requirements and be admitted to the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford through the normal academic procedures.

Rewards: Up to ₹200,000

Deadline: May 15

Application: Via email

b4s.in/edge/OCS7

