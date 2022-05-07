Scholarships - May 7, 2022

Information on financial aid for further education

Information on financial aid for further education

ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme 2022

An initiative by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Eligibility: Open to candidates with an ICAI membership who are below 40 years of age on the date of application. The candidates must be full-time students at the University/College/Institution where they are pursuing Ph.D. programmes.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per month and a contingency grant of ₹50,000 per annum

Deadline: July 31

Application: Via email only

b4s.in/edge/CAS6

IIT Jammu Internship Programme (Accelerate Vigyan) 2022

An internship opportunity to work under the VRITIKA event, Solar Thermal Energy Conversion, sanctioned by Accelerate Vigyan, SERB.

Eligibility: Open to candidates having B.E./B.Tech. and/or M.E./M.Tech./M.S./M.S.(R) degree in Mechanical or Energy or equivalent streams with at least 7.0 CGPA on 10 point scale or 70% marks in aggregate from a recognised technical university/institute as a full-time programme.

Rewards: Variable

Deadline: May 10

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/IJA7

Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), the U.K.

An initiative for Indian students applying for undergraduate/graduate and research studies in and U.K.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 30 years of age on September 1 of the year of application. They must fulfil all specified academic requirements and be admitted to the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford through the normal academic procedures.

Rewards: Up to ₹200,000

Deadline: May 15

Application: Via email

b4s.in/edge/OCS7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com