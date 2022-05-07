Scholarships - May 7, 2022
Information on financial aid for further education
ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme 2022
An initiative by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
Eligibility: Open to candidates with an ICAI membership who are below 40 years of age on the date of application. The candidates must be full-time students at the University/College/Institution where they are pursuing Ph.D. programmes.
Rewards: ₹50,000 per month and a contingency grant of ₹50,000 per annum
Deadline: July 31
Application: Via email only
IIT Jammu Internship Programme (Accelerate Vigyan) 2022
An internship opportunity to work under the VRITIKA event, Solar Thermal Energy Conversion, sanctioned by Accelerate Vigyan, SERB.
Eligibility: Open to candidates having B.E./B.Tech. and/or M.E./M.Tech./M.S./M.S.(R) degree in Mechanical or Energy or equivalent streams with at least 7.0 CGPA on 10 point scale or 70% marks in aggregate from a recognised technical university/institute as a full-time programme.
Rewards: Variable
Deadline: May 10
Application: Online
Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), the U.K.
An initiative for Indian students applying for undergraduate/graduate and research studies in and U.K.
Eligibility: Open to candidates below 30 years of age on September 1 of the year of application. They must fulfil all specified academic requirements and be admitted to the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford through the normal academic procedures.
Rewards: Up to ₹200,000
Deadline: May 15
Application: Via email
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
