Scholarships: May 29, 2021
IIT Gandhinagar Early-Career Fellowship
Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, invites applications for this fellowship.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a doctoral degree or have submitted their doctoral thesis or are expected to submit the thesis in the next 2-3months.
Prizes and rewards: Fellowship ₹1,00,000 per month
Application: Email
Deadline: June 7
b4s.in/edge/ECF2
Credit Suisse Scholarship Programme
The scholarship aims to provide the necessary financial support to help qualified candidates.
Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in Engineering/MBA programmes at adesignated institution (List available in link). They must have passed Class 12 or graduation with 60% marks or above. Family income should be less than or equal to ₹5,00,000 per annum.
Prizes and rewards: For MBA: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to ₹200,000; For Engineering: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to ₹100,000.
Application: Online
Deadline: June 15
b4s.in/edge/CSE1
SERB National Post Doctoral Fellowship (N-PDF)
The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) invites applications.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens below 35 years of age with a PhD/MD/MS degree from a recognised University.
Prizes and rewards: Monthly stipend up to ₹55,000.
Application: Online
Deadline: June 2
b4s.in/edge/NPF8
Courtesy: buddy4study.com