Scholarships: May 29, 2021

IIT Gandhinagar Early-Career Fellowship

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, invites applications for this fellowship.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a doctoral degree or have submitted their doctoral thesis or are expected to submit the thesis in the next 2-3months.

Prizes and rewards: Fellowship ₹1,00,000 per month

Application: Email

Deadline: June 7

b4s.in/edge/ECF2

Credit Suisse Scholarship Programme

The scholarship aims to provide the necessary financial support to help qualified candidates.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in Engineering/MBA programmes at adesignated institution (List available in link). They must have passed Class 12 or graduation with 60% marks or above. Family income should be less than or equal to ₹5,00,000 per annum.

Prizes and rewards: For MBA: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to ₹200,000; For Engineering: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to ₹100,000.

Application: Online

Deadline: June 15

b4s.in/edge/CSE1

SERB National Post Doctoral Fellowship (N-PDF)

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) invites applications.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens below 35 years of age with a PhD/MD/MS degree from a recognised University.

Prizes and rewards: Monthly stipend up to ₹55,000.

Application: Online

Deadline: June 2

b4s.in/edge/NPF8

