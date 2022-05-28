Scholarships: May 28, 2022

Scholarships: May 28, 2022May 28, 2022 13:33 IST
International Day of Yoga Jingle Contest
A contest by MInistry of Ayush, Government of India for Indian students to drive awareness and adoption of yoga.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who are at least 18 years of age.
Rewards: Cash prize of ₹25,000
Application: Online
Deadline: June 21
AICTE Internships for Civil Infrastructure
An initiative for applicants to work in Civil Infrastructure at Varanasi Smart City under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt of India.
Eligibility: Open to candidates having a B.E./B.Tech. degree and specialisation in Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering (Construction Technology with relevant skills and interests.
Rewards: ₹10,000 per month
Application: Online
Deadline: May 31
Nursing Scholarship, Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation
An initiative by the Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF).
Eligibility: Open to candidates below 17 years residing in a self-settled leprosy colony and who want to pursue a B.Sc. Nursing (Basic) and GNM degree.
Rewards: Variable awards
Application: Online
Deadline: June 05
