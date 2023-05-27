Scholarships: May 27, 2023

May 27, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2023

Aims to encourage young Indian women pursue a career in science.

Eligibility: Open to Indian girl students who have opted for a B.Tech., M.B.B.S or B.Sc.in Natural/ Pure Science and have a good record of academic excellence.

Rewards: ₹80,000 annually for three years

Deadline: November 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/RFTS3

National Law University (P39A) Internship Programme

National Law University, New Delhi, offers an opportunity to students to remotely engage, on a contractual basis, in managing the written communications in certain languages with prisoners represented by Project 39A*, primarily for those, who are sentenced to death.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who are enrolled in a UG/PG programme in Law, Humanities, Social Sciences, Social Work, Management or Media and have reading and writing proficiency in English, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati or Malayalam.

Rewards: Up to ₹10,000 per annum

Deadline: Round the year

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/NLU4

UK-India TOEFL Scholarship 2023

This is offered by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) in partnership with ETS TOEFL. It is offered to a total of 25 Indian students who wish to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies at a UK university.

Eligibility: Open to Indian passport holders who have received an offer letter from a university in the U.K. The applicants must have scored a minimum of 75 out of 120 in the TOEFL test in the last 2 years and be enrolling for the first time at a U.K. university.

Rewards: A scholarship grant of USD 3,000 (one-time)

Deadline: July 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/UKIT1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

