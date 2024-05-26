ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: May 25, 2024

Published - May 26, 2024 11:39 am IST

Information on financial aid for students

NextGen Edu Scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

An initiative from Buddy4Study and EY Global Delivery Services.

Eligibility: Those in Class 11 at any private/government school across India who have secured minimum 60% in their Class 10. Annual family income should not be more than ₹3 lakhs from all sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reward: ₹15,000

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Application: Online

Deadline: June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/EYGDS1

UK-India TOEFL Scholarship

Offered by Educational Testing Service (ETS), in collaboration with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU).

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Indian citizens applying to undergraduate or postgraduate courses in the U.K. who have taken the TOEFL iBT between April 1 and July 15, 2024, with a minimum score of 75.

Reward: ₹2.5 lakhs each for 10 students

Application: Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: July 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TOEF1 

J.M. Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme

The J.M. Sethia Charitable Trust aims to support students pursue their academic goals.

Eligibility: Students from Class 9 onwards including those enrolled in full-time PG courses and professional degrees who have passed their previous qualifying exams.

Reward: ₹1,000 per month

Application: Through post to J.M. Sethia Charitable Trust 133, Biplabi Rash Behari Basu Road, 3rd Floor, Room No. 15, Kolkata - 700 001 OR Gandhi House, 5th Floor, 16, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Kolkata-700 013. Email jms_trust@yahoo.in

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/JMSM4 

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US