Scholarships: May 25, 2024

NextGen Edu Scholarship

An initiative from Buddy4Study and EY Global Delivery Services.

Eligibility: Those in Class 11 at any private/government school across India who have secured minimum 60% in their Class 10. Annual family income should not be more than ₹3 lakhs from all sources.

Reward: ₹15,000

Application: Online

Deadline: June 26

www.b4s.in/edge/EYGDS1

UK-India TOEFL Scholarship

Offered by Educational Testing Service (ETS), in collaboration with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU).

Eligibility: Indian citizens applying to undergraduate or postgraduate courses in the U.K. who have taken the TOEFL iBT between April 1 and July 15, 2024, with a minimum score of 75.

Reward: ₹2.5 lakhs each for 10 students

Application: Online

Deadline: July 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TOEF1

J.M. Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme

The J.M. Sethia Charitable Trust aims to support students pursue their academic goals.

Eligibility: Students from Class 9 onwards including those enrolled in full-time PG courses and professional degrees who have passed their previous qualifying exams.

Reward: ₹1,000 per month

Application: Through post to J.M. Sethia Charitable Trust 133, Biplabi Rash Behari Basu Road, 3rd Floor, Room No. 15, Kolkata - 700 001 OR Gandhi House, 5th Floor, 16, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Kolkata-700 013. Email jms_trust@yahoo.in

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/JMSM4

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com