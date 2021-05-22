Education

Scholarships: May 22, 2021

COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme

This programme aims to support children with little/no financial support for further education, owing to a COVID-19-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class I to Graduation. Those who have been through the loss of parent(s) since January 2020 or loss of employment of an earning family member can apply.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

IIM-Ahmedabad Centre for Transportation and Logistics Post-Doctoral Fellowship

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, invites applications for this fellowship.

Eligibility: Open to candidates with a Ph.D. from a reputed institute or university in India or abroad, specialising in transportation and/or logistics (defined broadly). Candidates who have defended their dissertation can also apply.

Prizes and rewards: As per the rules of the institute

Application: Email

Deadline: May 31

b4s.in/edge/APF8

NIUA New Delhi Intern - Research Assistantship

National Institute of Urban Affairs, New Delhi, invites applications for a research project: “Citizen-Centric Smart Governance (CCSG) - CDG - Living Lab”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates with a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Electrical and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, Telecommunication Engineering, Urban Planning, Architecture, Economics, Development Studies, or other closely related fields. They should be a fresher/ recent graduate with 0-2 years of work experience and preferably provide a dossier of relevant work experience by way of URLs, and so on.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹15,000 per month plus other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

b4s.in/edge/ANA8

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics
careers
The Hindu Education Plus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2021 4:11:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/scholarships-may-22-2021/article34620928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY