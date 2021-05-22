Scholarships: May 22, 2021

COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme

This programme aims to support children with little/no financial support for further education, owing to a COVID-19-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class I to Graduation. Those who have been through the loss of parent(s) since January 2020 or loss of employment of an earning family member can apply.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

IIM-Ahmedabad Centre for Transportation and Logistics Post-Doctoral Fellowship

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, invites applications for this fellowship.

Eligibility: Open to candidates with a Ph.D. from a reputed institute or university in India or abroad, specialising in transportation and/or logistics (defined broadly). Candidates who have defended their dissertation can also apply.

Prizes and rewards: As per the rules of the institute

Application: Email

Deadline: May 31

b4s.in/edge/APF8

NIUA New Delhi Intern - Research Assistantship

National Institute of Urban Affairs, New Delhi, invites applications for a research project: “Citizen-Centric Smart Governance (CCSG) - CDG - Living Lab”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates with a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Electrical and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, Telecommunication Engineering, Urban Planning, Architecture, Economics, Development Studies, or other closely related fields. They should be a fresher/ recent graduate with 0-2 years of work experience and preferably provide a dossier of relevant work experience by way of URLs, and so on.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹15,000 per month plus other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

b4s.in/edge/ANA8

Courtesy: buddy4study.com