Scholarships: May 21, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship for Law Students

GEV Scholarship Fund Trust aims to provide financial support to meritorious law students and help them pursue a quality legal education at premier Indian institutes.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals already enrolled in any year of an LLB/LLM degree course at a recognised law institute in India or applying for CLAT, LSAT-India, or AILET. Minimum of 60% marks in Class X and XII board exams is required. Annual family income should not be more than ₹10 lakh from all sources. Applicants must be willing to sign-up for the scholarship fund’s annual mentorship programmes to assist and nurture the next batches of GEV Merit Scholars.

Rewards: ₹50,000 to ₹2,00,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/GMM4

Tata Trusts Means Grant for College

An initiative of Tata Trusts in association with Aatman Academy for Research and Training.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 11 to graduation (except Engineering) who have enrolled at a college within Mumbai/Mumbai suburban areas. The candidates must have applied for the academic year 2022-2023 and secured at least a pass class in their previous examination.

Rewards: Variable

Application: Email

Deadline: January 31, 2023

b4s.in/edge/TMG7

AICTE Legal Internship

An initiative by the AICTE to work at Chennai Smart City Limited and Greater Chennai Corporation.

Eligibility: Open to candidates with a B.A., M.A., L.L.B., L.L.M., and B.A. (Hons) degree and specialisation in Political Science, Public Policy and Governance, Economics with relevant skills and interests.

Rewards: ₹12,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

b4s.in/edge/AEL7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com