Scholarships: May 20, 2023

May 20, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST

FAEA Scholarship 2023-24

This is an opportunity offered by the  Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA) to Class 12 passed/first-year undergraduate students in India. 

Eligibility: Open for applicants who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board in India or be in first-year undergraduate courses in arts/commerce/science/medical/engineering and other technical and professional disciplines at any university/institution/college in India.

Rewards: Complete course fees and other benefits

Deadline: June 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/FAE9

University of Derby GREAT Scholarships 2023

This is an opportunity offered by the University of Derby in partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign to postgraduate applicants. The selected scholar will receive a scholarship of £11,000 for one year of postgraduate study (one-time).

Eligibility: The applicant must be an Indian passport-holder and hold an offer to pursue a one-year postgraduate course at the University of Derbybe motivated and academically able to follow and benefit from a UK postgraduate taught course. Must be active in the field with work experience or with a proven interest in the proposed subject areameet the English language requirement of the University of Derby.

Rewards: £11,000 for one year of postgraduate study (one-time).

Deadline: June 01

Application: Online

bit.ly/3M2m3TM

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

