Scholarships: May 15, 2023

SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme
SBI Foundation aims to support students pursue their higher education.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students in the first-year of a Ph.D. programme, from premier institutions, in areas such as Cybersecurity, Innovative Finance Mechanisms, New Payment Models, Intellectual Property Rights, Micro-Finance and Credit Linkage, Policy Reform to Enable Financial Inclusion, and Last-Mile Access to Digital Banking and Financial Services. They must have scored a minimum of 75% in the previous academic year and annual family income must be less than ₹3 lakhs.
Rewards: Up to ₹5 lakhs for one year
ADVERTISEMENT
Application: Online
Deadline: May 31
Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) aims to support underprivileged students pursue their higher studies and become employable.
Eligibility: Students enrolled in Engineering courses (any year), in the academic year 2023-24, at any of the specified 20 NITs across India, and have scored at least 55% marks in the Class 12 exam. Annual family should be less than ₹8 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: ₹50,000
Application: Online
Deadline: June 07
The Anant Fellowship
A global programme that prepares and empowers solutionaries to design, build and preserve an equitable built environment.
Eligibility: An undergraduate degree in any discipline and demonstrate commitment to improving the built environment. The candidates must have an understanding of the issues pertaining to the area of the built environment and a combination of good academic and extracurricular achievements.
Rewards: 25%-100% tuition scholarship
Application: Online/Post to - Anant Fellowship, Anant National University, Sanskardham Campus, Bopal-Ghuma-Sanand Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382115
Deadline: July 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
ADVERTISEMENT