Scholarships, May 1, 2021

IIT-Ropar Department of Chemistry Junior Research Fellowship

IIT-Ropar invites applications for the project “Development of Porous Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) for Catalytic Conversion of Carbon Dioxide to Fine Chemicals”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a Master’s or equivalent degree in Chemistry/Materials Science and have a first-class (6.5 out of 10) or 60% (55% for SC/ST) along with qualified UGC/CSIR-NET or GATE.

Prizes and rewards: Per DST norms

Application: Email

Deadline: May 9

b4s.in/edge/DCF2

Lifetime Contribution Award in Engineering

Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) invites applications to recognise lifetime contributions in any branch of engineering within the purview of the Academy.

Eligibility: Open to Indian candidates who are INAE fellows but not a member of the INAE Council during the year of the award. Candidate must have made a distinguished contribution in the field of Engineering/Engineering Research/ Engineering Education/Technology Development/Engineering Services or Management.

Prizes and rewards: ₹5 lakhs in cash and a citation

Application: Post

b4s.in/edge/FCA7

Deadline: May 15

NITK Surathkal Department of Mathematical and Computational Sciences Junior Research Fellowship

National Institute of Technology Karnataka-Surathkal invites applications for the project “A Retinex Inspired Framework for Intensity Homogenisation, Contrast Upgradation, and Restoration of Satellite and Aerial Images”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years with an M.Tech./M.Sc./M.CA in Computer Science/Computer Applications/IT/Mathematics/Electronics and UGC-NET/CSIR/GATE qualifications.

Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 per month plus HRA

Application: Email

Deadline: May 10

b4s.in/edge/KMF3

