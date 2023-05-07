ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: May 07, 2023

May 07, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

VAIBHAV Fellowship 2023

An opportunity offered by the Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi. 

Eligibility: Open to NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs living abroad with a Ph.D./ M.D./ M.S. from a recognised university. Applicants must be researchers with a proven track record of research and development in the top 500 QS World University-ranked academic/ research/ industrial organisations. They must plan to conduct research in an Indian institute for one month (minimum) to two months (maximum) in a year, spread over three years.

Rewards: A fellowship of $5,000 and other benefits

Deadline: July 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/VAIB6

Goonj Urban Fellowship 2023-24

The non-profit Goonj offers this 12-month programme where fellows will work in both urban and rural areas in any part of the country by engaging with the communities on ground.

Eligibility: Open to a candidate between 21 and 30 years as on July 31, 2023 (must graduate by July 31, 2023) and is fluent in Hindi or English (reading, writing and speaking).

Rewards: ₹20,000 per month

Deadline: May 25

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/GUF3

Fulbright-Nehru Masters Fellowships 2024-25

This is an opportunity offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to outstanding Indian students. Under this fellowship, the selected candidates can pursue a master’s degree program at selected U.S. colleges and universities specific courses.

Eligibility: The applicants must have completed an equivalent of a U.S. bachelor’s degree from a recognised Indian university with at least 55% marks/four-year bachelor’s degree or have completed a master’s degree/a full-time postgraduate diploma from a recognised Indian institution if the bachelor’s degree is of less than four years duration. The candidates must have at least three years of full-time (paid) professional work experience relevant to the proposed field of study

Rewards: Funds for tuition and other benefits

Deadline: May 17

Application: Online

bit.ly/3AZvVZb

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

