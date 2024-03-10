Scholarships: March 9, 2024

March 10, 2024 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Charpak Bachelor’s Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the French Government to Indian students who wish to study in France.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals or OCI card holders who are 23 years or younger at the time of application and have completed secondary school in India and have applied for a Bachelor’s degree starting on September 1, 2024. Applicants should not have studied in France earlier.

Rewards: € 860 a month plus benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: April 1

www.b4s.in/edge/CBSS3

British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM

An opportunity offered by the British Council in partnership with universities in the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to females who hold a Bachelor’s degree in STEM subjects and have secured admission to a pre-selected PG programme at a participating U.K. university and demonstrate a need for financial support/ socio-economic need. Applicants must meet the English language proficiency requirements.

Rewards: Full tuition fees, living stipend, and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

www.b4s.in/edge/BCSM1

The University of Birmingham India Outstanding Achievement Scholarships

An opportunity offered by the University of Birmingham.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens with a full-time offer for a UG programme at the University of Birmingham; meet the specified academic conditions of their offer; are capable of paying tuition fees not covered under the scholarship; and have sufficient funds to cover the full cost of living at Birmingham’s U.K. campus.

Rewards: A one-time award of £4,000

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

www.b4s.in/edge/UBIA1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

