Scholarships: March 9, 2024

March 10, 2024 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Information on financial aid for students do not take in print

Charpak Bachelor’s Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the French Government to Indian students who wish to study in France.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals or OCI card holders who are 23 years or younger at the time of application and have completed secondary school in India and have applied for a Bachelor’s degree starting on September 1, 2024. Applicants should not have studied in France earlier.

Rewards: € 860 a month plus benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: April 1

www.b4s.in/edge/CBSS3 

British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM

An opportunity offered by the British Council in partnership with universities in the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to females who hold a Bachelor’s degree in STEM subjects and have secured admission to a pre-selected PG programme at a participating U.K. university and demonstrate a need for financial support/ socio-economic need. Applicants must meet the English language proficiency requirements.

Rewards: Full tuition fees, living stipend, and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

www.b4s.in/edge/BCSM1 

The University of Birmingham India Outstanding Achievement Scholarships

An opportunity offered by the University of Birmingham.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens with a full-time offer for a UG programme at the University of Birmingham; meet the specified academic conditions of their offer; are capable of paying tuition fees not covered under the scholarship; and have sufficient funds to cover the full cost of living at Birmingham’s U.K. campus.

Rewards: A one-time award of £4,000

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

www.b4s.in/edge/UBIA1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

