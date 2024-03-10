Scholarships: March 9, 2024

Charpak Bachelor’s Scholarship
An opportunity offered by the French Government to Indian students who wish to study in France.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals or OCI card holders who are 23 years or younger at the time of application and have completed secondary school in India and have applied for a Bachelor’s degree starting on September 1, 2024. Applicants should not have studied in France earlier.
Rewards: € 860 a month plus benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: April 1
British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM
An opportunity offered by the British Council in partnership with universities in the U.K.
Eligibility: Open to females who hold a Bachelor’s degree in STEM subjects and have secured admission to a pre-selected PG programme at a participating U.K. university and demonstrate a need for financial support/ socio-economic need. Applicants must meet the English language proficiency requirements.
Rewards: Full tuition fees, living stipend, and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: April 30
The University of Birmingham India Outstanding Achievement Scholarships
An opportunity offered by the University of Birmingham.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens with a full-time offer for a UG programme at the University of Birmingham; meet the specified academic conditions of their offer; are capable of paying tuition fees not covered under the scholarship; and have sufficient funds to cover the full cost of living at Birmingham’s U.K. campus.
Rewards: A one-time award of £4,000
Application: Online
Deadline: April 30
