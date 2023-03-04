Scholarships: March 4, 2023

March 04, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Scholarship 2023 by Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank aims to help students in government-recognised institutes continue their education.

Eligibility: Students domiciled in Tamil Nadu and enrolled in the first year of graduation at institutes of repute (NIRF accredited) in the fields of Engineering, Medical (MBBS) and Integrated Law. Applicants must have completed their Class 12 from Tamil Nadu government schools with a minimum of 80% marks (For orphans, children with disabilities, a lower mark may be considered). Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹ 5,00,000.

Rewards: Up to ₹2 lakhs per year (Terms and conditions apply)

Application: Online

Deadline: March 05

b4s.in/plus/KMBSR1

Chanakya Scholarship

Chanakya University invites applications from deserving students to pursue undergraduate studies at Chanakya University.

Eligibility: Students who have scored more than 85% and above in their Class 10 and 12 examinations. Annual family income from all sources should not be more than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹2.5 lakhs per year

Application: Online

Deadline: April 15

b4s.in/plus/CUAMS1

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, the applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them. For sportspersons, applicants must have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last 2/ 3 years. They must be ranked within 500 in the national ranking/ within 100 in the state ranking. They must be aged between nine and 20 years. The annual family income of all applicants must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

b4s.in/plus/KSSI2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com