Scholarships: March 25, 2023

March 25, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

ONGC Sports Scholarship

The Corporate Sports Division of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) aims to provide financial assistance to the upcoming young talented sportspersons.

Eligibility: Indian sportspersons between 14 (as of April 1, 2023) and 25 years of age (Note: Minimum age Chess, Gymnastics and Swimming will be 10 years). Applicants should not have availed of any scholarship/stipend from any other organisation during the scholarship period and he/she will have to submit undertaking to this effect.

Rewards: Between ₹15,000 and ₹30,000 per month

Deadline: March 27

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/ONGC1

Global Scholarship Programme – AIS

An initiative of AIS Technolabs Pvt. Ltd. (IT consulting company) to support high-performing, talented students in all subjects.

Eligibility: Open to citizens of India who have completed secondary/ high school and have applied for an undergraduate/ postgraduate course in any subject from an accredited college/ institution/ university in the world. Applicants must have completed at least one term in the respective course and not have dropped out

Rewards: Annual scholarship award for up to two years and other benefits

Deadline: May 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/GSPA5

The Gandhi Fellowship

An initiative of the Piramal Foundation (NGO).

Eligibility: Open to those between 18 and 26 years and are achievers in academics and extracurricular activities (sports, NCC, NSS, voluntary work, performing arts, debate, literature and so on). Applicants must be sensitive towards the pressing problems of the nation and graduate and postgraduate degree holders in Engineering/ Applied and Pure Science/ Commerce/ Management/ Humanities and Liberal Arts/ Social Work/ Psychology and Behavioural Science/ Mathematics/ Journalism and Mass Communication/ Education/ Law.

Rewards: A stipend of ₹25,000 - ₹28,000 per month inclusive of all expenses depending on the location

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/TGIF4

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com