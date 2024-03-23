Scholarships: March 23, 2024

March 23, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Programme

An initiative from Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) to support students.

Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants from Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation in India who have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year. Annual family income must not exceed ₹3.2 lakhs

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh a year

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: April 30

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/KSSP1

University of Bath GREAT Scholarship, India 2024

An opportunity offered by the University of Bath in collaboration with the British Council’s Study UK campaign.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students with a valid passport who hold an offer from the University of Bath to pursue a full-time, Postgraduate taught Master’s course starting in 2024 and are classified as international students for tuition fee purposes.

Rewards: £10,000 for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: May 20

www.b4s.in/edge/UBG01

UCL-GREAT Scholarship

A joint initiative of University College London (UCL), the British Council, and the GREAT Britain Campaign.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have applied to study for a full-time Master’s degree at UCL in 2024/25 and have received an offer for a place by the closing date.

Rewards: £10,000 for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: May 7

www.b4s.in/edge/GUC1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.