ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: March 23, 2024

March 23, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Programme

An initiative from Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) to support students.

Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants from Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation in India who have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year. Annual family income must not exceed ₹3.2 lakhs

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh a year

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: April 30

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/KSSP1 

University of Bath GREAT Scholarship, India 2024

An opportunity offered by the University of Bath in collaboration with the British Council’s Study UK campaign.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students with a valid passport who hold an offer from the University of Bath to pursue a full-time, Postgraduate taught Master’s course starting in 2024 and are classified as international students for tuition fee purposes.

Rewards: £10,000 for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: May 20

www.b4s.in/edge/UBG01

UCL-GREAT Scholarship

A joint initiative of University College London (UCL), the British Council, and the GREAT Britain Campaign.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have applied to study for a full-time Master’s degree at UCL in 2024/25 and have received an offer for a place by the closing date.

Rewards: £10,000 for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: May 7

www.b4s.in/edge/GUC1 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US