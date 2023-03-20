ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

Information on financial aid for students

Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship

A research opportunity offered by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) to outstanding engineers to recognise, encourage and support their translational research for achieving excellence in engineering, innovation, and technology development.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) with adequate professional qualifications. The applicants must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of five years of service left in the parent organisation on the date of the award and not hold any other fellowship in the event of selection.

Rewards: ₹25,000 per month and other benefits

Deadline: June 30

Application: via email only inaehq@inae.in

b4s.in/edge/AKTINF2

NETAPS Foundation - Lead Generation Executive Internship

NETAPS Foundation offers an internship opportunity via the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship portal

Eligibility: Open to graduate students with relevant skills and interests who will be available for a six-month duration.

Rewards: ₹10,000 per month and other benefits

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/TASD4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

