Scholarships: March 2, 2024

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme
An initiative of Tata Capital Limited to support students from economically weaker sections.
Eligibility: Indian students in Classes 11/12, or undergraduate programmes such as B.Sc., B.Com. or B.A or in diploma and polytechnic courses at recognised institutions who have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs.
Rewards: Up to 80% of tuition fees or amount ranging from ₹10,000-12,000 (whichever is less)
Application: Online
Deadline: March 10
Quad Fellowship
An initiative of the Governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S., which is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a global not-for-profit organisation.
Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of the above countries who are at least 18 years at the time of application submission and hold a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a STEM field and demonstrate a record of superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level.
Rewards: $40,000 (one-time stipend) and other benefits.
Application: Online
Deadline: April 1
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
