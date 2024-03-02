ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: March 2, 2024

March 02, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students do not take in print

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Tata Capital Limited to support students from economically weaker sections.

Eligibility: Indian students in Classes 11/12, or undergraduate programmes such as B.Sc., B.Com. or B.A or in diploma and polytechnic courses at recognised institutions who have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to 80% of tuition fees or amount ranging from ₹10,000-12,000 (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: March 10

www.b4s.in/edge/TCPS23 

Quad Fellowship

An initiative of the Governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S., which is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a global not-for-profit organisation.

Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of the above countries who are at least 18 years at the time of application submission and hold a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a STEM field and demonstrate a record of superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level.

Rewards: $40,000 (one-time stipend) and other benefits.

Application: Online

Deadline: April 1

www.b4s.in/edge/QUFD1 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

