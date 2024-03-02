GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships: March 2, 2024

Information on financial aid for students do not take in print

March 02, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Tata Capital Limited to support students from economically weaker sections.

Eligibility: Indian students in Classes 11/12, or undergraduate programmes such as B.Sc., B.Com. or B.A or in diploma and polytechnic courses at recognised institutions who have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to 80% of tuition fees or amount ranging from ₹10,000-12,000 (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: March 10

www.b4s.in/edge/TCPS23 

Quad Fellowship

An initiative of the Governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S., which is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a global not-for-profit organisation.

Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of the above countries who are at least 18 years at the time of application submission and hold a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a STEM field and demonstrate a record of superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level.

Rewards: $40,000 (one-time stipend) and other benefits.

Application: Online

Deadline: April 1

www.b4s.in/edge/QUFD1 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

