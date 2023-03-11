Scholarships - March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship

HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals and studying in school (Class 1 to 12) or doing UG, PG (professional and non-professional) courses. They should have scored at least 55% in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must be ₹2.5 lakhs or less. Preference will be given to those who are facing a personal or family crisis (in the last three years), due to which they are unable to bear the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Deadline: March 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/HEC12

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Program

Aims to support meritorious and underprivileged girl students pursuing graduation in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) subjects from government institutions.

Eligibility: Girl students from Haryana who have passed Class 12 and are pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities or colleges and have scored 60% aggregate or above in Class 12 (or equivalent) exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs from all sources. Applicants who are in the second, third, or fourth year must have scored at least 60% in the previous class/semester.

Rewards: ₹30,000

Deadline: March 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/ONSS1

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. ioffers students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 board exams. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per year for up to four years of studies depending on current level of education.

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/KISF6

Courtesy: buddy4study.com