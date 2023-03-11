Scholarships - March 11, 2023

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship
HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.
Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals and studying in school (Class 1 to 12) or doing UG, PG (professional and non-professional) courses. They should have scored at least 55% in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must be ₹2.5 lakhs or less. Preference will be given to those who are facing a personal or family crisis (in the last three years), due to which they are unable to bear the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.
Rewards: Up to ₹75,000
Deadline: March 15
Application: Online
OakNorth STEM Scholarship Program
Aims to support meritorious and underprivileged girl students pursuing graduation in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) subjects from government institutions.
Eligibility: Girl students from Haryana who have passed Class 12 and are pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities or colleges and have scored 60% aggregate or above in Class 12 (or equivalent) exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs from all sources. Applicants who are in the second, third, or fourth year must have scored at least 60% in the previous class/semester.
Rewards: ₹30,000
Deadline: March 15
Application: Online
Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. ioffers students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education.
Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 board exams. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.
Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per year for up to four years of studies depending on current level of education.
Deadline: March 31
Application: Online
