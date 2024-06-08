Scholarships: June 8, 2024

Kotak Junior Scholarship

A CSR initiative on Education and Livelihood by the Kotak Mahindra Group Companies.

Eligibility: Students who live within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and have got over 85% in the 2024 Class 10 board exam (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) and secured admission in Class 11 in any stream in institutions in the MMR; Annual family income must be ₹3.2 lakhs.

Reward: ₹3,500 a month plus mentorship, academic assistance, career guidance, and exposure visits.

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

www.b4s.in/edge/KJSP2

Esri India Master’s Scholarship Programme

An initiative from Esri India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who are at least 18 years old and enrolled in the second year of a postgraduate programme in Geoinformatics or related field covering remote sensing, GIS, spatial modelling, spatial analysis, digital image processing for GIS, and similar subjects.

Reward: ₹1 lakh annually

Application: By email to gis.education@esri.in

Deadline: July 10

www.b4s.in/edge/GISU4

National Commission for Women Internship

An initiative from the National Commission for Women for students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Eligibility: Unpaid internship is open to students in the first year. Paid internship programme is open only to students must be in the second year or higher and enrolled in specific fields of study: Law (LLB), Sociology, Social Work, or Gender Studies.

Reward: ₹10,000 monthly

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/NWCI1

Courtesy: Buddy4study

