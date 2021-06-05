Scholarships: June 5, 2021

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship

HDFC Bank supports meritorious students from underprivileged sections of the society. It will be given either on the basis of merit-cum-means or family/personal crisis.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only studying in Class VI and above, upto Postgraduate (including professional and non-professional courses) level. For merit-cum-means based scholarship, students must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. For a need-based scholarship, students must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Deadline: July 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/HEC9

FIHFC Scholarship

Fullerton India Home Finance Company Ltd. aims to help meritorious students coming from financially weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to students from Gujarat (Ahmedabad and Surat), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow), and Uttarakhand (Dehradun). They must be studying in Classes 10 to 12. The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examinations. The annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: ₹10,000 (fixed, one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/FIHS1

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide financial aid to students pursuing studies at various post-matric and undergraduate levels to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class X with at least 75% marks or Class XII with at least 60% marks in the 2020 board exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme for pursuing their higher secondary, three-year graduation, four-year engineering, Diploma programme and one-year vocational course studies respectively. Participants’ annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Prizes and rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years of studies depending on their current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/EDGE/KISSP01

Courtesy: buddy4study.com