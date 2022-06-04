Scholarships: June 4, 2022

Scholarships: June 4, 2022June 04, 2022 13:40 IST
Information on financial aid for students
AICTE Information Technology Internship
An initiative for five interns to work at Varanasi Smart City, Uttar Pradesh.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a B.E./B.Tech. degree holder with relevant skills and interests.
Rewards: ₹10,000 per month
Application: Online
Deadline: June 30
Fulbright Kalam Climate Fellowship for Doctoral Research
An initiative by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) for Indian scholars who are registered for a Ph.D. at an Indian institution.
Eligibility: Open to candidates with high academic background who have conducted adequate research in the relevant field, especially in the identification of resources in India.
Rewards: Variable awards
Application: Online
Deadline: September 15
INSA Medal for Young Scientists
An initiative by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) to encourage young scientists for their promise, creativity and research contributions in Science and Technology.
Eligibility: Open to Indian young scientists below 40 years of age as of December 31 of the year preceding the year of the award.
Rewards: A medal, certificate and honorarium of ₹1 lakh
Deadline: December 15
Application: Via Email only
Courtesy: buddy4study.com