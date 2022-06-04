Scholarships: June 4, 2022

June 04, 2022 13:40 IST

Information on financial aid for students

AICTE Information Technology Internship

An initiative for five interns to work at Varanasi Smart City, Uttar Pradesh.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a B.E./B.Tech. degree holder with relevant skills and interests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rewards: ₹10,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/ATI7

Fulbright Kalam Climate Fellowship for Doctoral Research

An initiative by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) for Indian scholars who are registered for a Ph.D. at an Indian institution.

Eligibility: Open to candidates with high academic background who have conducted adequate research in the relevant field, especially in the identification of resources in India.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

b4s.in/edge/FKF1

INSA Medal for Young Scientists

An initiative by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) to encourage young scientists for their promise, creativity and research contributions in Science and Technology.

Eligibility: Open to Indian young scientists below 40 years of age as of December 31 of the year preceding the year of the award.

Rewards: A medal, certificate and honorarium of ₹1 lakh

Deadline: December 15

Application: Via Email only

b4s.in/edge/NYC2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com