Scholarships: June 29, 2024

Published - June 29, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Kotak Life Insurance Scholarship Programme

An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students.

Eligibility: Open to students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra who have scored 65% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12 and are enrolled in the first year of a B.Com. programme at any of the eight specified colleges in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra: A. Veeriya Memorial Sri Pushpam College (Thanjavur); Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College (Madurai); Edayathangudy G.S. Pillay Arts and Science College (Nagapattinam);Jai Hind Sindhu Education Trust’s Manghanmal Udharam College of Commerce (Pune); Gokhale Education Society’s B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce (Nashik); LRD and SRP College for Women (Nagpur); Vysya Arts and Science College (Salem); Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College (Mayiladuthurai). Annual family income must be ₹ 3,60,000 or less.

Reward: Up to ₹ 30,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/KLISP2 

University of Exeter India Global Leaders Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the University of Exeter to student from India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens with a valid passport who are classified as international students for fee purposes and hold an offer to study in one of the specified campus-based Master’s programme commencing this September and meet the conditions as set out in the offer letter.

Reward: £3,000 as a tuition fee reduction

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/UEIS4  

Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Indian students currently in Classes 11/12 or in degree programmes such as B.Com., B.Sc., and B.A., or diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions who have have scored at least 60% in the preceding class. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh.

Reward: Between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TCPS27

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

