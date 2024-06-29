GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: June 29, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - June 29, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Kotak Life Insurance Scholarship Programme

An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students.

Eligibility: Open to students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra who have scored 65% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12 and are enrolled in the first year of a B.Com. programme at any of the eight specified colleges in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra: A. Veeriya Memorial Sri Pushpam College (Thanjavur); Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College (Madurai); Edayathangudy G.S. Pillay Arts and Science College (Nagapattinam);Jai Hind Sindhu Education Trust’s Manghanmal Udharam College of Commerce (Pune); Gokhale Education Society’s B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce (Nashik); LRD and SRP College for Women (Nagpur); Vysya Arts and Science College (Salem); Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College (Mayiladuthurai). Annual family income must be ₹ 3,60,000 or less.

Reward: Up to ₹ 30,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/KLISP2 

University of Exeter India Global Leaders Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the University of Exeter to student from India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens with a valid passport who are classified as international students for fee purposes and hold an offer to study in one of the specified campus-based Master’s programme commencing this September and meet the conditions as set out in the offer letter.

Reward: £3,000 as a tuition fee reduction

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/UEIS4  

Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Indian students currently in Classes 11/12 or in degree programmes such as B.Com., B.Sc., and B.A., or diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions who have have scored at least 60% in the preceding class. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh.

Reward: Between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TCPS27

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / students / careers / university / universities and colleges / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.