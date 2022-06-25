Scholarships: June 25, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Unnati - Towards a Better Future Scholarship

CNH Industrial is inviting scholarship applications from underprivileged students.

Eligibility: Open to residents of Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram only. Students must be studying in classes 8,9 and 10 or in the first year of an ITI/Diploma programme. Annual family income must not be more than ₹5 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: For classes 8 to 10 — ₹12,000 for 3 years; For Diploma/ITI students — ₹18,000 for 2 years

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

b4s.in/edge/UTBF2

FAEA Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA).

Eligibility: Open to candidates who have passed class 12 from a recognised board in India or first-year undergraduate students in Arts/Commerce/Science/Engineering and other technical and professional disciplines at any university/institution/college in India..

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/FAE6

GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship

GEV Scholarship Fund Trust aims to provide financial support to meritorious law students and help them pursue a quality legal education at premier Indian institutes.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only who are already enrolled in any year of an LLB/LLM degree course at a recognised law institute in India or applying for CLAT, LSAT-India, or AILET. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in class 10 and 12 board exams, and must have an annual family income of not more than ₹10 lakhs from all sources. Also, they must be willing to sign up for the scholarship fund’s annual mentorship programmes to assist and nurture the next batches of GEV Merit Scholars.

Rewards: ₹50,000 to ₹2,00,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/GMM4

Fulbright Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowships

An initiative of the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF).

Eligibility: Open to Indian/U.S. nationals who hold a Ph.D. degree with at least five years of relevant teaching/research/professional experience or Master’s degree and at least five years of relevant experience.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: July 15

b4s.in/edge/FNF1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com