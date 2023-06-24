Scholarships: June 24, 2023

The Rhodes Scholarships for India
An initiative of the Rhodes Trust.
Eligibility Open to Indian students who hold a valid passport or equivalent proof of citizenship. Applicants must meet the specified age criteria and academic requirements, and must have applied for a PG course at the University of Oxford.
Rewards: Fully-funded scholarship for full-time PG study.
Application mode: Online
Deadline: August 1
Coal India Limited EWS Scholarship
Coal India Limited to students aims to help meritorious BPL students pursue quality professional education and nurture successful careers.
Eligibility: Open to students who are in the BPL category and are 25 years as of November 1 of the current academic session and are pursuing a full-time degree in Engineering in Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Computer IT, Environment, Electronics and Telecommunications, and Medical disciplines in IITs, NITs and government-recognised engineering and medical colleges.
Rewards: Total course fee for the entire course duration
Application mode: Through post only: Chief General Manager (Welfare), Coal India Limited, Coal Bhawan, 10, Netaji Subhash Road, Kolkata - 700001 Phone Number - (033)-22488099 Fax Number - (033)-22313875/22135778
Deadline: April 15, 2024
Esri India M.Tech Scholarship Programme
An opportunity offered by Esri India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian applicants who are 18 years and are at the beginning of the second year of an M.Tech./ M.Sc. in Geoinformatics or a course that involves remote sensing/ GIS/ spatial modelling/ spatial analysis/ digital image processing for GIS and related subjects.
Rewards: ₹1 lakh per student per year.
Application mode: Email at gis.education@esri.in
Deadline: July 10
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
