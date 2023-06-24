ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

The Rhodes Scholarships for India

An initiative of the Rhodes Trust.

Eligibility Open to Indian students who hold a valid passport or equivalent proof of citizenship. Applicants must meet the specified age criteria and academic requirements, and must have applied for a PG course at the University of Oxford.

Rewards: Fully-funded scholarship for full-time PG study.

Application mode: Online

Deadline: August 1

www.b4s.in/edge/TRSI4

Coal India Limited EWS Scholarship

Coal India Limited to students aims to help meritorious BPL students pursue quality professional education and nurture successful careers.

Eligibility: Open to students who are in the BPL category and are 25 years as of November 1 of the current academic session and are pursuing a full-time degree in Engineering in Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Computer IT, Environment, Electronics and Telecommunications, and Medical disciplines in IITs, NITs and government-recognised engineering and medical colleges.

Rewards: Total course fee for the entire course duration

Application mode: Through post only: Chief General Manager (Welfare), Coal India Limited, Coal Bhawan, 10, Netaji Subhash Road, Kolkata - 700001 Phone Number - (033)-22488099 Fax Number - (033)-22313875/22135778

Deadline: April 15, 2024

www.b4s.in/edge/EWST6

Esri India M.Tech Scholarship Programme

An opportunity offered by Esri India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian applicants who are 18 years and are at the beginning of the second year of an M.Tech./ M.Sc. in Geoinformatics or a course that involves remote sensing/ GIS/ spatial modelling/ spatial analysis/ digital image processing for GIS and related subjects.

Rewards: ₹1 lakh per student per year.

Application mode: Email at gis.education@esri.in

Deadline: July 10

www.b4s.in/edge/GISU1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

