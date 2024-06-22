Scholarships: June 22, 2024

Legrand Empowering Scholarship Programme 2024-25
Legrand aims to support meritorious students pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.
Eligibility: Open to meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-19-affected students and those with single parents or orphans across India who have secured admission in B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., B.B.A., B.Com., or B.Sc. degrees in India in this academic year. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs.
Reward: Tuition fees and other allowances.
Application: Online
Deadline: July 15
Inlaks Research and Travel Grants
The Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation funds short-term visits abroad for research purposes.
Eligibility: Open to students with valid passports, residing in India and been born on or after January 1, 1989, who have first-class degrees in their Bachelor’s (Hons.) and Master’s programmes from recognised institutions and are pursuing doctoral studies only in Humanities or Social Sciences from a recognised institution..
Reward: Up to $ 1,000 plus benefits
Application: Email ichchaporia@inlaksfoundation.org
Deadline: July 31
Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships
The Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, aims to help students continue their education.
Eligibility: Indian nationals who got at least 80% in Classes 10 and 12 and are enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, B.Sc. (Statistics), or any other Finance-related undergraduate courses. Annual family income should be less than ₹4 lakhs.
Reward: Between ₹40,000 and ₹5,50,000 a year for three years
Application: Online
Deadline: August 8
