Scholarships: June 19, 2021

The Bhumi Fellowship

Bhumi is inviting application for a two-year, non-residential fellowship towards improving the quality of education in India.

Eligibility: Open to final-year students or graduates between 20 and 30 years of age. They must have past volunteering or work experience in any field. They should be passionate about transforming the education system and willing to commit to a two-year full-time fellowship.

Prizes and rewards: ₹18,000 per month and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/THB1

IIT-Jodhpur Senior Research Fellowship

Indian Institute of Technology-Jodhpur invites applicationsfor the project titled, “Ga2O3-based Nanomaterials with Controlled Defect and Impurity Composition for Advanced Electronic Devices”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years of age, with an M.Sc. degree in Physics/ Chemistry/ Nanotechnology/ Materials Science with CSIR/UGC NET or GATE with two years of research experience, or an M.Tech. degree in Microelectronics/ Electronics/ Nanotechnology/ Physics/ Materials with GATE or NET with two years of research experience and knowledge in thin film deposition, optoelectronic devices, device fabrication, material characterisation, and so on.

Prizes and rewards: ₹35,000 per month plus HRA

Deadline: June 25

Application: Email

b4s.in/edge/RSR4

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme

This scholarship programme aims to support children who are left vulnerable and with little or no financial support for their further education, owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class I to Graduation who have lost their parent/s or earning family member since January 2020 or whose earning family member has lost his/her job.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com