Scholarships: June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

Kotak Junior Scholarship

Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Junior Scholarship from within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Eligibility: Applicants must have secured above 85% marks in the Class 10 board exam this year and secured admission in Class 11 in Junior college/ schools for Arts, Commerce and Science Streams in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for academic year 2023-24. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less.

Application: Online

Prizes and rewards: ₹3,000 per month

Deadline: June 30

www.b4s.in/edge/KJSP1

ONGC Foundation Scholarship Scheme

This is an opportunity offered by the ONGC Foundation for meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who have secured at least 60% marks in Class 12 for Engineering or MBBS programme, or 60% in graduation for PG courses in Geology/ Geophysics/ MBA. Annual family income should be less than ₹ 2,00,000 from all sources.

Application: Online

Prizes and rewards: ₹ 48,000 per annum

Deadline: July 8

www.b4s.in/edge/ONGC8

Voluntary Internship Scheme for Law Students

An initiative by the Institute of Legislative Drafting and Research (ILDR) to create interest in legislative drafting as a profession.

Eligibility: Open to candidates in the fourth and fifth year of Integrated Bachelor’s in Law, or in the final year of a three-year Bachelor’s in Law from recognised law colleges.

Application: Through email or post to Branch Officer, ILDR, 416 ‘D’ Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110 001

Prizes and rewards: A certificate by ILDR

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/VSL8