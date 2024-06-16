Scholarships: June 15, 2024

Eternal University’s Fully-Funded BCA Programme for Aspiring Young Women

An initiative by Eternal University, in collaboration with NavGrurkul and Sri Badrika Ashram.

Eligibility: Open to female Indian nationals between 16 and 28 years domiciled in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, or neighbouring areas, who have passed Class 12 from a recognised institution. Annual family income should not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Reward: ₹3.25 lakhs waiver towards tuition fees, accommodation, food, and a laptop for the course duration

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

www.b4s.in/edge/BCAY1

FAEA Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA).

Eligibility: Open to Class 12 or first-year UG students from an ST, SC, OBC or BPL category enrolled in an Arts, Commerce, Science, Medical, Engineering, or other technical or professional programme offered by a recognised Indian institution.

Reward: Tuition fees, maintenance allowance or hostel/mess charges and other allowances

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

www.b4s.in/edge/FAEA2

The Rhodes Scholarships for India

An initiative of the Rhodes Trust in partnership with the McCall MacBain Foundation (NGO) for full-time studies at the University of Oxford.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens between 18 and 27 years old as of October 1, 2024 who possess a strong academic background and will complete an undergraduate degree by July 2025. Applicants must have at least four years of formal education in India within the last 10 years including secondary school exams (Class 10 and 12) or a UG degree from an Indian university.

Reward: Course fees, living stipend of £18,180, and other costs.

Application: Online

Deadline: August 1

www.b4s.in/edge/TRSI3

