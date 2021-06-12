Scholarships: June 12, 2021

Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship

Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship invites applications from children who are left vulnerable owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Classes 1 to 12 who have lost one or both of their parents since January 2020.

Prizes and rewards: Vouchers to get educational subscriptions of leading ed-tech companies and access to tablets/laptops.

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

b4s.in/edge/DBCS1

VNIT Nagpur Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, invites applications for the funded research project “Highly Efficient and Reliable Solid State Transformer for Future Distribution Network with Renewable Energy Support”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold an M.Tech/M.E.degree in Electrical Engineering Department with specialisation in Power Electronics/Electrical Drives/Power System/Control System or equivalent. They must have qualified in the GATE exam and have experimental knowledge in the hardware and controller design of power electronic converters. They must have proficiency in MATLAB, PSIM, PCB Design Software, and Microcontroller/Digital Signal Controller/FPGA and good analytical ability and competent writing skills.

Prizes and rewards: ₹35,000 per month plus HRA

Application: Online and email

Deadline: June 18

b4s.in/edge/NJF7

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship

DXC Technology supports meritorious students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals presently in the first year of BE/BTech programme in CS/IT/EE/EC streams in the AY 2021-22. They must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class. The annual family income should not exceed ₹4 lakhs. Applicants must not be availing any other scholarship benefits of ₹6,000 per annum or more. Children of DXC/Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

Prizes and rewards: 50% of the total fees or ₹40,000 per annum (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: June 15

b4s.in/edge/DXC1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com