Scholarships June 11, 2022

Unstoppable Karke Dikhaungi Athlete Scholarship 2022-23

An opportunity offered by GoSports Foundation (a not-for-profit trust supporting Indian female athletes) and HDFC Bank Parivartan to support young women who dream of representing India at the highest sporting levels.

Eligibility: Indian sportswomen above 13 years competing in specific Olympic/ Paralympic/ Winter Olympic/ Adventure/ Motorsport events. Candidates must be National (representing the state at National championships)/ International (representing India at International events) participants and demonstrate the highest levels of commitment, passion, integrity, and ethics; athletes whose continued success and their activities off the field can inspire others to excel.

Rewards: Variable awards

Deadline: June 24

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/UKS9

QUAD Fellowship 2022

An opportunity offered by the SCHMIDT Futures.

Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of Australia, India, Japan, or the U.S. who are at least 18 years old at the time of application submission. Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in a STEM field by August 2023 and have a demonstrated record of superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level.

Rewards: Up to $50,000 and other benefits

Deadline: June 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/QUF6

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2022

An initiative of Dr. Reddy’s Foundation to encourage young women across India to pursue a career in science.

Eligibility: Open to Indian girls who have a record of academic excellence and have opted for a B.Sc. programme in Pure or Natural Sciences.

Rewards: Up to ₹2.4 lakhs for 3 years of study

Deadline: August 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/RFT7

