Scholarships June 11, 2022

Information on financial aid for students.
Unstoppable Karke Dikhaungi Athlete Scholarship 2022-23
An opportunity offered by GoSports Foundation (a not-for-profit trust supporting Indian female athletes) and HDFC Bank Parivartan to support young women who dream of representing India at the highest sporting levels.
Eligibility: Indian sportswomen above 13 years competing in specific Olympic/ Paralympic/ Winter Olympic/ Adventure/ Motorsport events. Candidates must be National (representing the state at National championships)/ International (representing India at International events) participants and demonstrate the highest levels of commitment, passion, integrity, and ethics; athletes whose continued success and their activities off the field can inspire others to excel.
Rewards: Variable awards
Deadline: June 24
Application: Online
QUAD Fellowship 2022
An opportunity offered by the SCHMIDT Futures.
Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of Australia, India, Japan, or the U.S. who are at least 18 years old at the time of application submission. Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in a STEM field by August 2023 and have a demonstrated record of superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level.
Rewards: Up to $50,000 and other benefits
Deadline: June 30
Application: Online
Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2022
An initiative of Dr. Reddy’s Foundation to encourage young women across India to pursue a career in science.
Eligibility: Open to Indian girls who have a record of academic excellence and have opted for a B.Sc. programme in Pure or Natural Sciences.
Rewards: Up to ₹2.4 lakhs for 3 years of study
Deadline: August 31
Application: Online
