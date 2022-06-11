Education

Scholarships June 11, 2022

Unstoppable Karke Dikhaungi Athlete Scholarship 2022-23

An opportunity offered by GoSports Foundation (a not-for-profit trust supporting Indian female athletes) and HDFC Bank Parivartan to support young women who dream of representing India at the highest sporting levels.

Eligibility: Indian sportswomen above 13 years competing in specific Olympic/ Paralympic/ Winter Olympic/ Adventure/ Motorsport events. Candidates must be National (representing the state at National championships)/ International (representing India at International events) participants and demonstrate the highest levels of commitment, passion, integrity, and ethics; athletes whose continued success and their activities off the field can inspire others to excel.

Rewards: Variable awards

Deadline: June 24

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/UKS9

QUAD Fellowship 2022

An opportunity offered by the SCHMIDT Futures.

Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of Australia, India, Japan, or the U.S. who are at least 18 years old at the time of application submission. Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in a STEM field by August 2023 and have a demonstrated record of superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level.

Rewards: Up to $50,000 and other benefits

Deadline: June 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/QUF6

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2022

An initiative of Dr. Reddy’s Foundation to encourage young women across India to pursue a career in science. 

Eligibility: Open to Indian girls who have a record of academic excellence and have opted for a B.Sc. programme in Pure or Natural Sciences.

Rewards: Up to ₹2.4 lakhs for 3 years of study

Deadline: August 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/RFT7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Education Plus
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2022 12:24:02 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/education/scholarships-june-11-2022/article65500061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY