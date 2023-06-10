HamberMenu
Scholarships: June 10, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

June 10, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Coal India Limited EWS Scholarship

Coal India Limited EWS Scholarship 2023 aims to spread quality professional education among meritorious below poverty line students.

Eligibility: Open to those who are 25 years old, as of November 1 of the current academic session, and are pursuing a full-time degree in Engineering (Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Computer IT, Environment, Electronics and Tele Communications) in IITs, NITs and and medical colleges recognised by the Central or State Government.

Rewards: Total course fee for the entire course

Application: Through post only. To Chief General Manager (Welfare), Coal India Limited, Coal Bhawan, 10, Netaji Subhash Road, Kolkata - 700001. Phone number: (033)-22488099; Fax: (033)-22313875/22135778

Deadline: April 15, 2024

www.b4s.in/edge/EWST6

UK-India TOEFL Scholarship

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) in partnership with ETS TOEFL offers this scholarship to 25 Indian students to study in the U.K.

Eligibility: Open for Indian passport holders who have received an offer letter from a university in the U.K. and have scored a minimum of 75 out of 120 in the TOEFL test in the last two years and are enrolling for the first time at a U.K. university.

Prizes and rewards: $3,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/UKIT1

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates and involved in activities such as teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years and have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last two/ three years and are ranked within 500 in the national ranking/ within 100 in the state ranking. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Prizes and rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

www.b4s.in/edge/KSSI2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

