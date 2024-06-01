Scholarships: June 1, 2024

Ahimsa Fellowship

An opportunity offered by the Mercy For Animals India Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens between 21 and 39 years as of December 31, 2024 with a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and possess good communication skills in English and regional languages and be available to attend the eight-month programme.

Reward: Upto ₹20,000 monthly and other benefits.

Application: Online

Deadline: July 17

www.b4s.in/edge/AAFM1

Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Program for Youth with Disabilities

An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL).

Eligibility: Students with physical disabilities, pursuing general or professional UG courses across India with a minimum of 60% in the preceding academic year and gross annual family income of up to ₹3 lakhs.

Reward: Between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000

Application: Online

Deadline: July 26

www.b4s.in/edge/AKSP1

HOPE Engineering Scholarship

An initiative from Schaeffler India.

Eligibility: Open to female students who have scored over 60% in Class 12 and are enrolled in the first year of an engineering programme at a recognised college. Annual family income should be less than ₹5 lakhs. Preference will be given to students with physical disabilities. a

Reward: ₹50,000

Application: Online

Deadline: July 30

www.b4s.in/edge/SIHE15

Courtesy: Buddy4study

