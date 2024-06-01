Scholarships: June 1, 2024

Ahimsa Fellowship
An opportunity offered by the Mercy For Animals India Foundation.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens between 21 and 39 years as of December 31, 2024 with a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and possess good communication skills in English and regional languages and be available to attend the eight-month programme.
Reward: Upto ₹20,000 monthly and other benefits.
Application: Online
Deadline: July 17
Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Program for Youth with Disabilities
An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL).
Eligibility: Students with physical disabilities, pursuing general or professional UG courses across India with a minimum of 60% in the preceding academic year and gross annual family income of up to ₹3 lakhs.
Reward: Between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000
Application: Online
Deadline: July 26
HOPE Engineering Scholarship
An initiative from Schaeffler India.
Eligibility: Open to female students who have scored over 60% in Class 12 and are enrolled in the first year of an engineering programme at a recognised college. Annual family income should be less than ₹5 lakhs. Preference will be given to students with physical disabilities. a
Reward: ₹50,000
Application: Online
Deadline: July 30
Courtesy: Buddy4study