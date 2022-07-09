Scholarships: July 9, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

Tata Capital Limited’s scholarship is meant to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. The applicants must be in school (Classes 6 to 12) or in undergraduate (general and professional) courses. They must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying examination. Annual family income must not exceed ₹4 lakh from all sources.

Rewards: Up to 80% of the tuition fees

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/edge/TCPS14

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students

Rolls-Royce India Private Limited’s scholarship is meant to financially support meritorious girl students complete heir engineering programme.

Eligibility: Open to Indian girls currently pursuing first/second/third year of Engineering courses in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers and so on at an AICTE-recognised institution. Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Rewards: ₹35,000

Application: Online

Deadline: August 01

b4s.in/edge/UNS4

National Overseas Scholarship for ST 2022-23

An opportunity offered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Government of India, to provide financial assistance to students who want to pursue studies abroad in certain subjects.

Eligibility: Open to ST category candidates below 35 years of age as of July 01, 2022, for the year 2022-23. The candidates must have passed the Graduation/Postgraduation/Ph.D. examination and got admission into a regular and full-time Master’s/Ph.D/Post Doctoral Course in accredited universities/Institutions abroad. Annual family income should not be more than ₹6 lakh per annum. The candidates must fulfil all specified academic requirements.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: July 30

b4s.in/edge/NSS9

Courtesy: buddy4study.com